Man in banana car pulled over, officer gave him $20

This story is bananas!

An officer in Michigan pulled over this banana car and instead of giving the driver a ticket… The officer gave him cash.

According to the Washington Post, Steve Braithwaite has spent the past two years driving his homemade banana-shaped convertible across America.

He offers pay-what-you-can rides in the car to fund his days on the road.

After explaining the banana road trip — which he calls “the world needs more whimsy grand tour” — the trooper left with Braithwaite’s license.

He checked out the car to make sure everything was fine.

When the trooper came back with his license, Braithwaite noticed it was wrapped in a 20-dollar bill.

The officer, trooper Bill Strouse, is just a few months away from retirement and wanted to do a good deed.