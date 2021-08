MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One man was injured in a four-wheeler accident on Friday.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms said it happened around 3:40 p.m. on the bridge near Bonnie’s Bar in Viola.

The Sheriff said a 26-year-old man was life flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Marshall County EMS, Dallas and Limestone also responded to the scene.

Stay with 7News for any updates.