Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- A man was hit by a car while riding his bike early this morning on the intersection of 16fh and Jacob street.
Luckily, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say alcohol was a factor as the man on the bike ran through a red light and collided with a vehicle.
The bicyclist was transported to Wheeling Hospital for treatment.
There was minor damage to the vehicle.
- West Virginia man sentenced to 205-755 years in prison for filming infant sexual abuse
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Man on bike hit by a car in Wheeling
- Trump campaign sues Washington Post, claims defamation
- “Person of Interest” identified in VA Clarksburg suspicious deaths