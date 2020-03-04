Man on bike hit by a car in Wheeling

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- A man was hit by a car while riding his bike early this morning on the intersection of 16fh and Jacob street.

Luckily, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say alcohol was a factor as the man on the bike ran through a red light and collided with a vehicle.

The bicyclist was transported to Wheeling Hospital for treatment.

There was minor damage to the vehicle.