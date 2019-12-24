Man robs bank, throws cash, says ‘Merry Christmas’

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 65-year-old Colorado man is jailed after witnesses say he robbed a bank in Colorado Springs, walked outside and threw money out of the bag and then said “Merry Christmas.”

The man walked to the coffee shop next door, “sat down and waited for the cops,” witness Dion Pascale told KKTV.

Bystanders picked up the money and gave it back to the bank teller, Pascale said.

Colorado Springs police say a man walked into Academy Bank just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, claimed to have a weapon in his pocket and took cash.

El Paso County jail records indicate the man’s bail is set at $10,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

It’s not clear if any charges have been filed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter