Man spends 24 hours inside a Waffle House for punishment

(WTRF) Ahh. The fantasy football punishment.
That’s what one man had to endure in a Mississippi Waffle House. One man had to spend 24 hours inside a Waffle House and it was all documented.
But there was a catch, every waffle he ate would take an hour off the clock
Lee Sanderlin said he started the journey with some books, magazines and some podcasts.. and two waffles to cut his time down.
After getting the two waffles down, Lee’s stomach started rumbling and he knew it would be a long one.
Lee was able to get 4 waffles down in 1.5 hours. Lee didn’t feel well though, he wanted to be launched into the sun.
Luckily, Lee got some motivation when two children got to the Touch Tunes and started playing ‘Enter Sandman, ‘ ‘Eye of The Tiger,’ and ‘Hotel California’
It got late in the night and Lee was struggling and that’s when Twitter gave him motivation. “Lee we are all pulling for you.”
Lee was able to get a total of 9 waffles down and was able to leave Waffle House in 15 hours of the 24 hours that was assigned.
We are proud of you Lee!