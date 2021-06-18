Man spends 24 hours inside a Waffle House for punishment

Traffic flashes by breakfast diners a a Waffle House near Dawsonville, Ga., Thursday, July 28, 2005. The eating establishment is open 24/7 everyday. There are 1,500 Waffle Houses spread across 25 states, as far west as Arizona and as far north as Illinois, but the chain is still rooted deeply in the South and retains a distinctively down-home, blue-collar aura. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

(WTRF) Ahh. The fantasy football punishment.

That’s what one man had to endure in a Mississippi Waffle House. One man had to spend 24 hours inside a Waffle House and it was all documented.

But there was a catch, every waffle he ate would take an hour off the clock

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Lee Sanderlin said he started the journey with some books, magazines and some podcasts.. and two waffles to cut his time down.

After getting the two waffles down, Lee’s stomach started rumbling and he knew it would be a long one.

2 down. That means two hours down. 21.37 hours left roughly. Already my stomach is rumbling. Gonna be a long one.



The staff does not believe me that I’ll be here that long… little do they know — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Lee was able to get 4 waffles down in 1.5 hours. Lee didn’t feel well though, he wanted to be launched into the sun.

Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun pic.twitter.com/LyyZObcmQ3 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Luckily, Lee got some motivation when two children got to the Touch Tunes and started playing ‘Enter Sandman, ‘ ‘Eye of The Tiger,’ and ‘Hotel California’

And now it’s Hotel California. How fitting. I can check out any time I want, but I can never leave (yes I can in 17 hours) — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

It got late in the night and Lee was struggling and that’s when Twitter gave him motivation. “Lee we are all pulling for you.”

Mr. Chillups sir with your support I’m gonna order that 6th waffle https://t.co/cTWi0Wp9Jk — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Lee was able to get a total of 9 waffles down and was able to leave Waffle House in 15 hours of the 24 hours that was assigned.

The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. pic.twitter.com/PDGsuHYINf — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

We are proud of you Lee!