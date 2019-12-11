Man steals greyhounds transport truck, leads police on a high-speed chase in two states

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- A Greensburg, PA man led police in Ohio and West Virginia in a high-speed chase after stealing a greyhound transport truck.

Sebastian Weaver was arrested and charged with assault of an officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property.

Weaver was driving at high speeds avoiding police and road spikes.

Deputies were able to get Weaver after he crashed into a median.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Department assisted with West Virginia officials on the high speed chase.

Weaver is currently in jail with a $37,500 bond.

