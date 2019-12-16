Manchin leads bipartisan effort to secure miners pensions and healthcare

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today announced a bipartisan agreement to secure pensions and healthcare for nearly 100,000 coal miners, their widows, and their families.

Senator Manchin’s Bipartisan American Miners Act (S. 2788) has been included in the final funding package that will keep the government open beyond December 20th when the current temporary funding measure expires