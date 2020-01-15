Marijuana farm causes purple haze in sky

SNOWFLAKE, AZ (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Some people may have seen a flashback from the sixties in the sky over a town in Arizona.

Here’s the reason: This light coming from a medical marijuana farm created what you can call a purple haze over Snowflake.

“Purple haze” happens to be the title of a popular Jimi Hendrix song from the 1960’s.

Many people believe the song was a reference to drugs, even though he denied it but the farm says its purple glow, which appeared on Friday, was just a coincidence.

A company spokesman says the glow came from red and blue lights that are used to help grow pot plants.

There was fog in the area at the time which reflected the lights and spread it across the sky.