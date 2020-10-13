Marshall County Health Dept. reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Marshall County Health Department is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

The first is a female in her teens who is presenting with mild symptoms. The second is a male in his teens who is asymptomatic. The third is female in her 50’s who is asymptomatic. The fourth is a male in his 50’s who is asymptomatic. The fifth is female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The sixth is a female in her 90’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The seventh is a male in his 30’s who is asymptomatic. The eighth is a male in his 80’s who is reporting 80 mild symptoms. The ninth is a male in his 30’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The tenth is a male in his who is reporting mild symptoms. The eleventh is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The twelfth is a 3-year-old male who not presenting with symptoms. The thirteenth is a male in his 60’s who is asymptomatic. The fourteenth is a male in his 90’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifteenth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The sixteenth is a male in his 70’s who is hospitalized.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 226 confirmed cases and 7 probable cases, 37 of which are in isolation at home, 3 hospitalized, 1 associated death and 185 whom have been released from isolation.

The health department continues to recommend people to maintain social distancing and wearing of a facial covering in public when social distancing can’t be maintained. The health department will continue to work to complete investigation and contact tracing. We remind everyone that contact tracing is only as effective as the information which is provided to the health Department. Without complete, accurate contact information, they are unable to place the appropriate individuals on quarantine procedures. This has a negative effect on them being able to stop the spread of this virus.

