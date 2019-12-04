Marshall County man charged with drug trafficking

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Michael J. Blake, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was arrested today and had an initial appearance after being indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Wheeling on December 3, 2019, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Blake, age 40, is charged with one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Blake is accused of selling methamphetamine out of a home on 11th Street in Moundsville from June to November 2019.

Blake faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.