Marshall County man faces firearms charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mack A. Tagg, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was indicted today on firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Tagg, age 39, was indicted on one count of “Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm” and two counts of “False Statement to Acquire Firearm.”

Tagg, a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, is accused of having three pistols, two rifles, and a firearms frame in 2019 in Marshall County.

Tagg is also accused of falsifying forms to purchase firearms in March and April 2019 in Marshall County.

Tagg faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.