Martins Ferry police arrest two for drug activity

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Martins Ferry police arrested two people on Friday after executing a search warrant on Indiana Street.

Police arrested Garrick Dalton and Charsena Saunders for having a total of 77.32 grams of suspected heroin and cocaine along with other controlled substances and a small amount of cash.

The apartment that was raided is a rental property owned by Goliath Realty, they will be receiving a notice of the drug activity that was going on in that apartment.

Any future criminal activity at that residence may result in residence being seized by law enforcement.

