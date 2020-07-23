Martins Ferry Schools release COVID-19 restart outline

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Martins Ferry Schools are among 3 Belmont County schools that have released their outline for their COVID-19 restart plan.

Martins Ferry will offer two different learning options for students which will include face to face instruction in school and remote learning from home.

Parents have the option to choose which is best for their child or children.

Martins Ferry Schools will require all staff members to wear a mask/face covering.

Students are required to wear maks/ face coverings on buses, in hallways, and in the classrooms with specifics mask breaks per teacher direction (unless the student meets one of the state’s exceptions.)

Martins Ferry will have three options to operate under for face to face instruction.

GREEN: Five Days (Monday-Friday) of face to face instruction in buildings as traditional as possible while taking all precautions for the staff and students.

YELLOW: Students are divided into two groups and attending in person for face to face instruction 2 days a week and learning from home 3 days a week.

RED: Remote learning for all students at home.

Martins Ferry Schools plan to open the school year on the green level but possiable changes/directives from the Go. DeWine could change that.

Staff will report to school buildings on August 17 and students will return on August 25.

Superintendent Jim Fogletold 7News this is just an outline and a fluid/comprehensive plan will be released at a later date.

The full restart plan can be seen below: