Mayor Elliott to host State of City Address Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s hope on the horizon as Wheeling looks to the future.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott is putting the finishing touches on his annual State of the City address.

He says 2019 held some heartbreak–with the closure of OVMC–and some hope–with rising revenues in every area from sales and B and O tax to building permit fees. But two-thirds of all high school and college graduates eventually leave the area.

And he says that needs to change.

So we gotta talk about various strategies to make Wheeling more attractive for those young professionals who continue to leave the city. That’s something I’m going to emphasize a lot. We have to focus on things like our parks and recreation system, we have to focus on downtown living and making downtown more of a destination location with a lot of entertainment options for folks Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

He will also give a number of awards to citizens….plus the annual Gateway Award.



The State of the City Address will be at noon Tuesday in the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack ballroom.



For those wanting to eat lunch, tickets are ten dollars in advance or 12 dollars at the door.

They can be purchased through the city clerk’s office.