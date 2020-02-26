McDonald’s shamrock shake auction and more trending stories

The trial of the two American teens accused of killing an Italian police officer begins in Rome Wednesday, with the pair facing charges of aggravated murder and attempted extortion.

Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 19, and Finnegan Elder, 20, have been jailed in the Italian capital since July 2019 on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted extortion. The pair is accused of fatally stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega, a 35-year-old Italian paramilitary policeman, in the early hours of July 26 after a drug deal gone wrong.