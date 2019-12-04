McMechen man charged with death of a child by a parent

McMechen W.VA. (WTRF)- Officials have confirmed a McMechen man has been charged with the death of a child by a parent for a 3-month-old boy.

Daniel Jacob Messner is currently being held in the North Regional Jail with a cash-only bond for $500,000.00

Police stated that the original call came in from Daniel Messner for a child that had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Upon arriving on November 18th, officials performed CPR before having the baby transported to Wheeling Hospital.

Doctors determined at the hospital that the child had an indication of shaking baby syndrome.

The baby was pronounced dead on November 21st.

7News is working to get more details on this story along with the criminal complaint