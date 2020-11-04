https://www.wtrf.com/news/your-local-election-hq/

Mike Maroney (R) wins W.Va. Senate District 2 race

(WTRF) Mike Maroney (R) has won the W.Va. Senate District 2 race.

He defeated Democrat John Gary.

Maroney won the race with 55.9 percent of the vote compared to Gary’s 44.1 percent.

Maroney is under legal scrutiny for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

