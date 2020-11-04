Mike Maroney (R) wins W.Va. Senate District 2 race

(WTRF) Mike Maroney (R) has won the W.Va. Senate District 2 race.
He defeated Democrat John Gary.
Maroney won the race with 55.9 percent of the vote compared to Gary’s 44.1 percent.
Maroney is under legal scrutiny for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.
