Milky skies in Wheeling prompt EMA director to warn residents in the ‘red’ spot

One local EMA director is warning that certain residents should take shelter.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There are good temps outside, but the air quality is reading ‘bad’ for our area.

If you headed outside today, it was hazy. This is a result of west air currents bringing the smoke eastward.

On airnow.gov most of the state of West Virginia is in ‘good’ air quality, but there’s a random red dot.

Poor air quality is affecting western Pennsylvania and a chunk of the Northern Panhandle. And when you zoom in, it’s specifically on Brooke and Ohio Counties.

The National Weather Service told Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo Tuesday that the index we’re seeing goes back to the wildfires out west.

Now he’s warning Ohio Valley residents.

“Yeah, it’s a red zone so our advice is to the elderly people, especially those with respiratory problems, and young children. Limit your time outside. Stay in airconditioned rooms. Go to a mall where you can stay cool. But if you are outside, limit your activity.” Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director

If you go the weather app, the AQI reads ‘134’ for Wheeling Tuesday evening which is a little better than what it was in the morning.

It still reads ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups.’