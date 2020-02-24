Minch back on the job as protesters gather outside Ohio County BOE

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- This is the first day that Woodsdale Elementary’s principal is back on the job after being on administrative leave without pay.

And a group of parents took their displeasure about that….to the streets of Elm Grove.



Principal Ashlea Minch was reinstated by a vote of the Ohio County Board of Education last Wednesday.



So parents and grandparents stood outside the board office in Elm Grove this morning in a quiet protest.



One grandparent said several of the children involved are so uncomfortable they are leaving the school.

Very uncomfortable. They’re being transitioned out and into another school. Yes, it’s that bad. And there’s a lot of other parents that want to come forward but they’re afraid to put their face out there for fear that their child will be picked on Kathleen McNeil, Concerned Grandmother

I think it’s just inappropriate action for her to be reinstated you know if she is posting videos about them you know, again, she should not be in this role Gwen Thornburg, Concerned Parent

Several of the protesters said they felt the board of education had already made their decision, and their meeting was…quote….”a kangaroo court.”

7News obtained a letter from a parent that was sent home in their child’s take-home folder from Minch.

You can read it below





7 News also reached out to the board for their response.



They said they choose not to comment.