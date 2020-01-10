Mind, body, and soul health at Under the Elder Tree

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

One of the things people suffer from is daily stress.

Could be work related, family or whatever the case may be stress is real.

But now there are places to go.

Alternative health and fitness options are what people are searching for.

Our next stop for Fitness Friday is Under the Elder Tree where they focus on the mind body and soul.

Under the Elder Tree is an alternative health care center where they offer natural remedies, herbs, aromatherapy, body work therapies, and classes all to maintain ones health and well-being as well as mental health

This year is no different but they do have a new addition, a Salt Room.

“Just kind of a whole immersive area. We call it the sanctuary and it’s kind of a place you can go to cut yourself off from the world. To just completely have time for yourself and just recharge.” Carrie Eller – Owner/Head Lead Therapist Under the Elder Tree

The Facility has been helping people with alternative health and fitness for years

Ashley and Brigitte have used the Salt Room and say they saw results instantly.

The Room affects everyone differently and for Brigitte; she was over come with emotion.

“I actually had this break-through moment and I cried during the massage and I don’t know why, I just know that all of a sudden it felt like everything just peeled away and melted off of me and I could actually just sit back into it and relax.” Brigitte Mazure – Client

“It relieves my stress. I have a very stressful job and when I come here it just takes it all away. It makes my body feel better, makes me feel better. I feel that when I get off the table I really feel the benefits.” Ashley Olesnevich – Client

Eller says the one thing the Ohio Valley suffers from is stress.

Whether it be work, your job, or just life in general.

So she has really put a big focus on ways to combat it.

“When you take time too nourish your own body, nourish your own soul, whether it’s a class, or a massage, or an oil, or an herbal, or a tea. Whatever it is, taking that time for yourself is the number one most important thing. You’ve got to work on yourself first before everybody else.” Carrie Eller – Owner/Head Lead Therapist Under the Elder Tree

Eller says this is where people can get that gentle work out that helps their body and feeds their soul as well

In addition to relieving stress, the salt room helps with Allergies, asthma, breathing issues, and many other health issues.

For more information on everything they have to offer head on over to their website!

LINK: UnderTheElderTree.vpweb.com