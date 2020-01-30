Mom helps baby ring bell after beating brain cancer in emotional video

Lillian Grace Borden was born Sept. 5, 2019.

“She was not distressed at birth, we held her, she cried, we cried, all was right with the world,” her mother, Leann Borden, told “Good Morning America.”

But a nurse noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“Lily wasn’t moving her limbs quite right,” Borden said.

An MRI was done “and there it was, an ominous spot on her brain stem.” The Reno, Nevada, Bordens were immediately flown to UCSF Oakland Children’s hospital.

The newborn was soon diagnosed with a stage 3/4 Glioma brain tumor.

She started treatment on Oct. 2 and, incredibly, the tumor that had traveled down her spinal cord was gone when another MRI was done on Nov. 13. Her journey has been documented in a GoFundMe at every stage.

Little Lily is almost 5 months old and was officially diagnosed as cancer free last week. Leann Borden helped her baby ring the bell as she left the hospital in an emotional video.

“We are so grateful to everyone here for everything you did,” Borden said in the video. “We would have lost everything. “I’ve never met such amazing people in my whole life.”