Mom loses son to drugs purchased through Snapchat

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Celebrity Television host, Laura Berman is coping with the tragic loss of her 16-year-old son who passed away after overdosing on fentanyl laced Xanax.

Berman shared a post on Instagram stating her son was a straight “A” student and a good kid. She claims her son found the drug dealer on Snapchat and was unaware that the Xanax was laced. S

he is now asking Snapchat to work with the police to help get the selling of drugs off the app.

First Assistant United States Attorney, Randy Bernard agrees that Snapchat and other apps need to work with the police to resolve these issues.

“What we need is more cooperation. We’ve had cooperation with social media but we need more in these incidents when someone is doing it through Snapchat or one of these platforms that sometimes the evidence is lost rather quickly so we do need the cooperation of social media. I think they understand. I hope they understand the seriousness of this problem.”

Bernard says parents should monitor their children’s app use closely and educate their children on the dangers of drug use. He says many drugs on the market are now laced with fentanyl.