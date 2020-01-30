More acts announced for Blame My Roots Festival

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- This morning the Blame My Roots Festival announced six more artists to be featured during the festival.
The artists include
Tracy Lawrence
Gone West ft. Colbie Caillat
Walker Montgomery
Thomas Gabriel
1170 Band
George Shingleton
Blame My Roots Festival is being held July 16-18.
You can get more information at the Blame My Roots website by clicking here
- Passenger slashes mother in face with knife after child throws up on bus
- High school teammates now Super Bowl teammates
- Satellites orbiting Earth just miss each other over Pittsburgh
- From Janitors to GM: Full Chiefs staff in Miami for Super Bowl
- Survey: Viewers to spend more than $17 billion on Super Bowl