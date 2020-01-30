More acts announced for Blame My Roots Festival

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- This morning the Blame My Roots Festival announced six more artists to be featured during the festival.

The artists include

Tracy Lawrence
 Gone West ft. Colbie Caillat
 Walker Montgomery
Thomas Gabriel
 1170 Band
 George Shingleton

Blame My Roots Festival is being held July 16-18.

