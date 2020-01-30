More acts announced for Blame My Roots Festival

A mother has been slashed in the face with a knife after her child threw up on a public bus and another passenger became so enraged that she allegedly followed the mother and attacked her.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at about 6:20 p.m. in Brooklyn, New York, when authorities say a mother was on a bus when one of her children got sick and vomited on the bus resulting the bus being immediately put out of service so it could be cleaned and disinfected, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.