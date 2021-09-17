More information on the homicide in Mozart; police chief calls the situation “tragic”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS reporter Kathryn Ghion is providing new details from the scene of the homicide that happened this afternoon in the Mozart section of Wheeling.

Chief Schwertfeger of the Wheeling Police Dept. says the situation is “tragic.”

NEW DETAILS: Just spoke to Chief Schwertfeger. He calls the situation tragic. Says when police arrived they found a woman with a child in the area. After speaking with her, police went to do a welfare check at the home on S. Frazier Ave. in Mozart. pic.twitter.com/LhWVjMzssV — Kathryn Ghion (@KGhionWTRF) September 17, 2021

Police received 911 calls from neighbors about suspicious activity at a residence on S. Frazier Ave. in Mozart.

When they arrived, they encountered a woman with a child in the area of the scene, and after speaking with her, police did a welfare check at the home on S. Frazier Ave.

A second female was found dead in the residence. Officials will conduct an autopsy in Charleston on Monday.

No one responded to the welfare check, so police entered the home.

Police say when they arrived at the home, they saw a male suspect who appeared “dishelved” in the backyard near a wooded area. The suspect ran from police, but was then caught and detained on S. Frazier Ave. The suspect was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

Investigators say they expect to be at the scene for several more hours.

