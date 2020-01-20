Motivation Monday takes us to Centre Market hotspot “Healthy Vibes”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Healthy Vibes is a nutrition club where they provide wellness coaching for people along with more than 70 different flavors of meal replacement shakes.

“All of our shakes have 17 grams of protein, 21 vitamins and nutrients, and at the most they are 250 calories. So people come in to get shakes, or learn how to make them at home.” Kahlie Lewis – Healthy Vibes Owner

Meal substitutes. Healthy Lifestyle plans, and wellness coaching.

All part of the wellness profile they custom make for what an individual wants or needs.

“So whether it’s helping you figure out what your personal water intake should be, or what a healthy snack is, or what a colorful healthy meal looks like, and what a meal should consist of. We sit down and we talk about all of those things to determine how we can help you.” Kahlie Lewis – Healthy Vibes Owner

Elgine McArdle has been coming to Healthy Vibes since they opened 3 years ago.

She comes in almost every morning to grab a shake for breakfast, sometimes even for lunch if she’s in a hurry.

“It’s not real heavy, but it is filling and it will take you through an entire feeding period. So if you eat for breakfast you’re good till lunch. If you eat at lunch you’re good till dinner.” Elgine McArdle – Nutritional Club Member

Lewis says the shakes taste like you are having dessert while getting all your vitamins and nutrients.

She says if you are skeptical just come on in and try one out for yourself!

They also have different challenges through-out the year

They are open Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 2PM.

For more information head on over to their Facebook Page or head on over to the shop!