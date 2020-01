WTRF- The Moundsville police department needs the publics help in locating a wanted man in two states.

Moundsville officials are looking for, Cody Lee Kernan, who is wanted in Ohio for burglary and violation of protective order, and in West Virginia for fleeing from an officer and violation of protective order.

If you have any information on Kernan please contact Moundsvile PD at 304- 845-1611