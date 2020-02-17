Moundsville Police looking to add officers to the force

Moundsville W.VA. (WTRF)- The Moundsville Police Department is looking to make a big hire
The Moundsville Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of probationary patrolman.
Applications must be submitted by February, 21st.
Testing will be February, 29th at 9 AM.
There is a $2,000.00 sign-on bonus being offered for new applicants who successfully complete the testing process.
If you’re looking for an application you can them on their website here.
