Moundsville Police looking to add officers to the force

Moundsville W.VA. (WTRF)- The Moundsville Police Department is looking to make a big hire

The Moundsville Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of probationary patrolman.

Applications must be submitted by February, 21st.

Testing will be February, 29th at 9 AM.

There is a $2,000.00 sign-on bonus being offered for new applicants who successfully complete the testing process.

If you’re looking for an application you can them on their website here.