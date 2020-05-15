Moundsville youth softball and baseball leagues set to open on June 8th

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Some good news for kids in Marshall County!

The Youth baseball and softball leagues are set to open on June 8th.

City officials along with the county health department have been working to establish rules and guidelines as that dates approaches.

City manager Rick Healy says he wants nothing more then to see families get back outside and active again.

One thing they are struggling with is the 25 person limit on gatherings.

So officials are thinking outside the box to be able to do just that!

“One of the most unique and the most possible ways is creative scheduling and not having three or four games going on at our places at one time so you have an empty adjacent field, we can have that field for parents to set up their chairs because we can have 25 people at that field watching the game from an adjacent field with about 25 people.” Rick Healy — Moundsville City Manager

Healy says no Contact Sports such as football or basketball will be allowed at this point

And they are urging people to stay off the fields until that date.