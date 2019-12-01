Moundsville’s Arts and Cultural committee held first ever ‘Christmas on the Avenue’

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)

Moundsville’s Arts and Cultural committee held their first ever Christmas on the Avenue.

The event festivities consisted of a horse and wagon, free Bebe’s famous hot chocolate, ornament decorating and pictures with Santa.

Santa also led Christmas carols and helped with lighting the Christmas tree.

“All of our events are special to me as the city committee and I just like to be able to offer as a committee different opportunities for our citizens to get engaged its good to see people out doing something and people out and happy having fun with their families so that’s what makes it special to me to be able to see everyone coming out for events like this.” Sara Wood – Chair of Arts and Cultural committee

Organizers are very pleased with this year’s turn out and have plans to bring the event back for many years to come.