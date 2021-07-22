MyPillow guy will offer $5 million reward to anyone that can disprove election data

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he will offer a $5 million reward to any cyber expert, politician or reporter who can disprove his alleged 2020 election data.

To claim the prize you must attend Lindell’s August “cyber symposium” in South Dakota and prove that cyber data is not valid data from the November 2020 election.

The event is not open to the public only current politicians, cyber experts, and the media can attend.

Dates for the ‘Cyber Symposium’ are August 10-12 where Lindell says he will reveal cyber data and packet captures from the November 2020 election.

You will be able to live stream the event on Frankspeech.com