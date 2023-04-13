WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They’re a band that’s lasted 42 years and 10 albums…and now they’re giving their fans 72 Seasons.

No band has ever been able to turn thrash into cash as well as Metallica.

For more than three decades, their albums have gone straight to number one, and their latest is sure to be just as big of a hit.

But they haven’t gotten too big to let Wheeling’s independent music store play a part in their release plans.

Nail City Record will be playing 72 Seasons in its entirety Friday night on the day it comes out.

It’s coordinated with the band and their management and they’re among only about 300 stores globally.

Co-owner Jonathan Napier says even a massive, major-label record like this one helps out an indie business like theirs.

Metallica is one of the biggest bands on the planet. It has huge name recognition, in almost every household at least in the United States. Why it’s important for us is because, just getting people out there, getting people involved in the record store experience, and listening to physical media. Jonathan Napier, Co-owner, Nail City Record

The needle will hit the record at 7 o’clock Friday on the third floor of the McLain Building on 12th Street.

They’ll be offering the Metallica album on exclusive dark purple vinyl, as well as on CD and even cassette tape.

Vagabond Kitchen’s Matt Welch will serve a 72 Seasons-themed cocktail, just in case you ever wondered what heavy metal in drink form would taste like.