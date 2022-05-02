Glen Dale, W. Va. (WTRF)-As country music fans mourn the loss of one of the greats, Naomi Judd’s death shines light on mental illness.

The news came the same weekend she was going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Judd was just 76.

Her daughters had publicly announced her death, saying she died from mental illness, and it’s gaining attention across the world.

Clinical therapists say her death is a reminder that anyone can be affected by it, and there’s signs to look out for. Therapists say a big one is if someone is giving away belongings out of nowhere. Another one is if they’re talking about feeling guilty or feeling like they’re a burden on their family, as well as being withdrawn or not interested in hobbies.

If you or someone you know is feeling like this, therapists say they’re not alone.

“If you are not able to function as you have, if you aren’t enjoying your life, it’s okay. A lot of people will reach out and need help. it’s just like a medical issue. Often times, if you have a mental illness and don’t address it, it leads to medical problems, so you don’t want that problem either.” Robert Bowman, clinical therapist

If anyone you know is struggling with this, therapists say you can help too. Just let them know you’re there for them and listening.

If you or someone you know is having these thoughts and needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.