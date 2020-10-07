National Fire Prevention week; “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

National Fire Prevention Week is underway.

The theme this year with the Wheeling Fire Department is “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”

The campaign works to educate people about the small BUT important actions they can take to keep themselves safe from injury in the kitchen.

One in five home fires start in the kitchen.

WFD wants to remind the public of three key safety measures to take if you experience a kitchen fire.

“The first thing we like to talk about is unattended cooking. We ask that no one leaves cooking unattended. It takes mear seconds for a pot or a pan to catch fire. If that were to happen have a lid near by, put the lid on top, shut off the burner. If you have an oven fire, leave the oven closed, turn the oven off and after all this please call the fire department so we can come and check for an extension.” Lt. Toby Bachman– Wheeling Fire Department

National Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the “Great Chicago Fire” of Oct. 8-10, 1871, which killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres.

Due to COVID-19, the fire department will not be conducting any tours of its fire safety house or hold open houses at its fire stations as in year’s past.

But, there will informational public meet and greets through the city

Today they will be at Elm Grove Reisbeck’s from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Tomorrow they will be at the Mount DeChantal Kroger from 11 AM to 1 PM.