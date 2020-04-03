National Guard called in to help with COVID-19 in Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The National Guard has been called in to assist all 50 states in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

And right here at home 6 National Guard Members are helping Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties with a variety of things.

Supplies for more possible testing centers along with other items are critical.

Health Administrator Howard Gamble says there are four Guard members — helping the Health Department and two helping with Logistics.

“Calling individuals that may be a contact or calling contacts. Whether it’s CDC contacts, other contacts, making calls for us, or following individuals and putting them into the system. If you need certain things, certain people, certain contacts they’re there to assist as well.” Howard Gamble – Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

“Whatever resources they need. If it’s extra soldiers to help out at the testing center, if they need resources, medical supplies. We’re just here to help as much as we can.” 2d Lt Mary Sarsfield – National Guard Liaison Officer

2d Lt. Sarsfield says there isn’t a time line as to how long they will be here, but she says they will be here as long as they are needed.