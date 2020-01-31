National Hot Chocolate Day and more trending stories

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The Trump Administration is changing former President Barack Obama's "Waters of the United States" (WOTUS) rule that had placed limits on polluting chemicals that could be used near streams, wetlands and other bodies of water.

According to a New York Times article, the Obama administration implemented the rule in response to a Supreme Court decision that opened the door to a more expansive legal definition of “Waters of the United States” under the 1972 Clean Water Act.