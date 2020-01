The U.S. has denied an extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat who police say fatally struck a British teenager with her car as he was walking on the side of the road last August.

Sacoolas was formally charged with murder in December for allegedly hitting 19-year-old Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, in central England. Sacoolas was charged by the Crown Protection Service with causing death by dangerous driving.