National Weather Service surveying area for possible tornadoes after storms swept across the Ohio Valley last night

(WTRF) — An official from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Fred McMullen, is in the Ohio Valley this morning surveying damage from Thursday night’s severe storms.

McMullen will determine whether any tornadoes touched down in our area.

McMullen surveyed Mount Pleasant, Ohio in Jefferson County and was on his way to St. Clairsville, Ohio in Belmont County to investigate damage from the storm.

On Country Club Road in St. Clairsville, there is a barn that flew into the middle of the road and a mobile home that flipped over. 7NEWS reporter Stephanie Grindley was on the scene.

HOLY COW! A barn was ripped to pieces and FLEW ACROSS THE ROAD here on Country Club Rd in Belmont County – The road is closed & owners are trying to salvage what’s left after the severe storms last night @WTRF7News @NWSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/cs462wufng — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 22, 2021

