Need a job? Consider being a census taker

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio Means Jobs office is all about connecting people needing jobs with jobs needing people.

Now there are some good-paying jobs just around the corner, that they want people to know about. Whether you are unemployed right now or you have a job but are looking for a little extra, it’s an opportunity that only comes around once every decade.

These are census taker positions.

The Ohio Means Jobs office is working with the U.S. Census to fill numerous positions. The Census will train you on how to interview people and collect their data. They pay mileage, plus they give you a paycheck every week.

“They offer a very flexible schedule for these positions and they pay $16 an hour,” said Mike Schlanz, supervisor of the Belmont County Ohio Means Jobs office. “In addition to the wage, there’s a mileage reimbursement of 58 cents per mile to help reduce any traveling costs. It’s very flexible. You can work part-time hours anywhere up to full-time hours. They’re looking to hire people in April and those jobs are slated to last through July or possibly into August.”



You can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. Or you can apply in person at the Ohio Means Jobs office at 302 Walnut Street, Martins Ferry, on any of three different days.

They are January 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; January 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon; and January 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find out more, you can call the office at (740) 633-5627.