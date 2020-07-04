Neil Young ‘not okay’ with Trump playing music at Mount Rushmore event

Top News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Singer Neil Young says he’s not okay with the Trump campaign using his music.

He’s criticizing the playing of his song’s at the president’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore.

“Rockin in a Free World” and “Like a Hurricane” are audible in videos from the event.

On Twitter, Young says that’s ‘not okay‘ with him.

He adds that he stands with the Lakota Sioux. The area where Mount Rushmore is carved is sacred to them and records show the Sioux have a historical claim to the land.

Young, who’s Canadian, says he became a U.S. citizen this year just so he could vote against President Trump.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter