Neil Young ‘not okay’ with Trump playing music at Mount Rushmore event

(CNN) – Singer Neil Young says he’s not okay with the Trump campaign using his music.

He’s criticizing the playing of his song’s at the president’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore.

“Rockin in a Free World” and “Like a Hurricane” are audible in videos from the event.

On Twitter, Young says that’s ‘not okay‘ with him.

He adds that he stands with the Lakota Sioux. The area where Mount Rushmore is carved is sacred to them and records show the Sioux have a historical claim to the land.

Young, who’s Canadian, says he became a U.S. citizen this year just so he could vote against President Trump.

