Neo-Nazi running for congress, both sides condemn

An Illinois man who is running for congress says the holocaust didn’t happen.
His words have republicans and democrats working to make sure he doesn’t win in 2020.
Republican congressional candidate Arthur Jones makes no apologies for his beliefs.
“You still deny the Holocaust?”
“Absolutely, its the biggest, blackest lie in history.”
“How can you say that?”
“It’s an extortion racket.”
“How can you say that when six million Jews were killed?”
“Six million Jews weren’t killed.”
After running unopposed in the Republican primary in 2018 and then garnering more than 57,000 in the general election, he lost to incumbent Dan Lipinski. Jones is running again, but this time against two other Republicans.
I don’t think I’ll be soundly defeated at all. I think I’ll absolutely overwhelm my opposition in the Republican Party and I think I’ve give Dan Lipinski a doggone good fightArthur Jones/(R) Candidate for Congress
Well Art Jones’ anti-semitism and racism are completely unacceptable and have to be condemned as I did last time that he ranRep. Dan Lipinski/(D) 3rd District
Democrat Marie Newman, who narrowly lost to Lipinski in 2018 and is running against him again, was preaching a similar message
I just want to be crystal clear about this, is that we must condemn Art Jones, full-throatedly. Absolutely we cannot condone his behaviorMarie Newman/(D) Candidate for Congress
Jones also faces strong opposition from the Republican party.
We’ll use every means available to us, social media, and our press releases, everything, to ensure that Republican voters do not vote for Arthur Jones in the primaryTim Schneider/Chairman, Illinois Republican Party
