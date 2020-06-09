New Arts and Culture Commission established by Moundsville City Council

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Moundsville City Council has Established a New Arts and Culture Commission and they are looking for people to fill it.

According to officials the purpose of the Arts and Culture Commission is to encourage and foster the artistic, cultural, and creative strengths of Moundsville and to assist in transforming those characteristics into sustainable and positive aesthetic and economic results throughout the community and to foster arts and cultural related educational opportunities.

It will consist of five members, two Council members and three residents of the City of Moundsville. Commission members initially will be appointed to a two-year term, one for a four-year term, and one for a six-year term, as to provide a staggered expiration of terms.

The date in which the terms of the first Commission members will start on July 1st, 2020.

If you are interested you must submit a letter of interest, with personal information and a brief background, for the job.

You can send it City Manager, Rick Healy, at this address: 800 Sixth Street, Moundsville, WV 26041.

If you need to get in contact with the City Manager email him at RHealy@cityofmoundsville.com.

The deadline to apply is June 26, 2020.