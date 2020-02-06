1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Doddridge County Schools Hancock County Head Start Hancock County Schools Ohio County Schools

New details emerge from deadly PA crash

Top News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) – We have new details on last month’s bus crash on the Pennsylvania turnpike that killed five people.

Light snow was reportedly falling at the time of the wreck, and the bus had just passed a warning to keep below 55 miles per hour on a curve.

That’s according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday.

It didn’t say how fast the bus was traveling when the driver lost control around 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter