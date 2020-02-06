New details emerge from deadly PA crash

(WTRF) – We have new details on last month’s bus crash on the Pennsylvania turnpike that killed five people.

Light snow was reportedly falling at the time of the wreck, and the bus had just passed a warning to keep below 55 miles per hour on a curve.

That’s according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday.

It didn’t say how fast the bus was traveling when the driver lost control around 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The crash remains under investigation.