Facebook is taking steps to stop fake news and prevent election interference in 2020.

Facebook and Instagram will start using a third-party fact-checker… And will prominently label content considered to be false, partly false, or misleading.

The company says it will also heavily filter or restrict content from accounts that repeatedly post misinformation.

Instagram will introduce a new pop-up when people try to share posts that include content that has been debunked by third-party fact-checkers.