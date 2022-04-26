Noble County, OH (WTRF)-A new industrial park in Noble County is expected to spark economic development.

It’s a $4.8 million investment. This translates to more area businesses and jobs.

“We think this is just the beginning of some great economic development here in Noble County.” JP Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio

A new industrial park is taking shape in Noble County.

“We’re all pretty excited about it. It’s the first of many to come to this area.” JP Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio

This site is being developed one mile east of I-77 by Caldwell. ​

It will be the future home for many growing businesses in the light manufacturing industry. That also includes logistics and oil and gas support businesses.

From a 10,000 square-foot commercial space to road work, utilities, and a water and sewer extension, this project involves a lot, but well-worth it to developers.

Not to mention, the economic growth that’s sure to follow.

“Once the project is finished, it will be an ideal location for light manufacturing and other businesses that create high-valued jobs, that create a great quality of life and standard of living for the people in Noble County.” JP Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio

And developers say Southeast Ohio is perfect for this.

“The great thing about Southeast Ohio is that it’s got incredible, unique terrain, and amazing natural resources.” JP Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio

JobsOhio has invested into this significantly, but not on its own. They’ve teamed up with the State of Ohio, OhioSE, and Noble County.

There’s still a way’s to go, but everyone’s helped move the project this far.

“I’d just like to thank the people in Noble County, in particular the elected officials, for being willing to take some risks and make some investments. These projects are not easy to do, but it takes a team.” JP Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio

But until the new industrial park is up and running, the economic boost has yet to be seen.

Construction has started and is expected to be completed by December of 2024.