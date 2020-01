NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Current NFL player, and former LSU Tiger, Odell Beckham Jr., is pumped after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Multiple news outlets have reported that Browns receiver Odell Beckham JR. has issued an arrest warrant by The New Orleans Police Department.

The complaint was filed by a SuperDome security officer.

A viral video from LSU’s victorious locker room on Monday night shows where Beckham is slapping the security officer’s backside, the New Orleans PD said.

This video takes place in the locker room after the National Championship in LSU’s locker room.