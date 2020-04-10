New shower component at Hygiene Station for homeless in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Local organizations in the city of Wheeling have come together once again to help the homeless population during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This time they have come together and established another Hygiene Station for the homeless.

It is similar to the one on 16th street but the one on 18th street has taken it even further.

They have porta-potties and hand washing stations to camp supplies an clothing.

Their newest addition, a four stall shower trailer.

Here’s how it works!

“Individuals can come starting 9 o’clock to sign up for a time slot. We do showers between 12 pm to 4 pm and we do them in half and hour increments. So they can sign up for a time slot when they arrive for their pointed time, they come to a little concessions stand window and they are given their hygiene items. They get a clean towel, clean wash cloth, a hygiene basket that has shampoo, conditioner, lotion, razor, and new underwear.” Kate Marshall – Facilitator at House of Hagar Catholic Worker

After each use everything is sanitized and cleaned.

And they are starting laundry services next week to continue to help.

This was only made possible by the contributions from several organizations in Wheeling:

City of Wheeling

House of Hagar

Project HOPE

Catholic Charities

Lutheran Community Partners

American Baptist Men

Again the Hygiene Station Plaza on 18th sStreet is open from 9-8pm Monday-Saturday, showers are from 12-4pm on Monday through Saturday.

If anyone is interested in donating or volunteering, they can contact us call or text at 304-218-8373 or on our Facebook page HoH-Share.

Items still needed are:

-Tents,

-Tarps,

-Back packs,

-Combs,

-Razors

-Deodorant

-Men’s and Women’s underwear

-Flip flops