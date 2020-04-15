No injuries reported after train derailment in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Crews responded to a train derailment in Marshall County just south of Moundsville near Washington Lands Road around 11:20 Tuesday night.

One car derailed and a fuel tank on the car was damaged leaking diesel fuel.

Response crews from Moundsville VFD, Washington Lands VFD, Marshall County EMS, CSX Emergency Response personnel and Marshall County EMA were on the scene.

No other train cars were compromised.

There were no injuries reported and WV Route 2 remained open and there were no evacuations.