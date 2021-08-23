No mask mandate for Ohio County Schools

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-A decision is made, and the Ohio County Schools Board of Education has just voted to recommend, but not mandate masks. They voted 4 to 1 for recommending masks.

Ohio County Schools is opening its doors to its kids in just two-short days, but there’s one less thing your kid will have to bring to school: a mask, even if they’re not vaccinated… a decision no different than what Ohio County Schools stood by a week ago.

It’s only recommended to mask up, but it’s not a must.

“If the masks is something that will keep her students from not having to quarantine, or a staff member from not getting sick, that was the reason for the recommendation. Parents have the choice to mask their students or not.” Dr. Kimberly Miller, Ohio county school superintendent

Even some concerned parents who spoke up, like Jennifer Marshall, agrees.

“I feel like we did what we came here to do. This is what I wanted, and I wanted my child to have some normalcy at school again, and I feel like I got that for him.” Jennifer Marshall, concerned parent

But not everyone is seeing eye-to-eye on this.

“I think it was the wrong decision, but I respect them.” David Burkland, emergency physician

David Burkland, who’s in the medical field, goes against the optional mask policy.

“If we open the schools without some means of trying to prevent spread, I’m afraid, that at this time, if it sweeps through and they go home and see grandma and grandpa. It’s a disease of the unvaccinated right now.” David Burkland, emergency physician

But, at the end of the day, there’s one thing Ohio County Schools believes in: welcoming the children back in the classrooms as safely as possible.

“We want to do what we believe is best for our students: to be in the classroom, in person instruction. that was the reason for a recommendation this evening. We want to make sure that all of our staff, and all of our students stay safe at all possible” Dr. Kimberly Miller, Ohio county school superintendent

Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller believes this optional mask policy won’t change, unless the Health Department or the Governor says otherwise.