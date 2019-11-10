No shave November is back for a good cause

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s November and you know what that mean.

No Shave Novermber is back!

Once again the Hancock county Sheriffs department along with Weirton, New Cumberland, and Chester Police Departments are raising funds to grow out their faces for the 6th year in a row!

Each Officer pays 100 bucks and then they continue to take pledges through the month of November.

This year the proceeds are going to the Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital Foundation.

They have raised more then $40,000 in previous years and officials say without the support of the local community they wouldn’t be able to do this.

If anyone would like to donate or make a pledge you can contact any of the local departments.

