Now that the holidays have disappeared the soup kitchen in Wheeling needs volunteers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – During the holidays, the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling had plenty of volunteers and generous donors, filled with the holiday spirit.

Now, as the new year gets underway, those volunteers have disappeared.

So many people volunteered over the holidays, they couldn’t put them all to work.

It’s a hard time to train people. If it’s your first time to volunteer at the Soup Kitchen and we’re going to be serving 250 people in two hours. We just don’t have that time to train. Executive Director Becky Shilling Rodocker

But now, when they could use more help, they have less.

The holidays are over and everybody’s trying to get back into their routine. I think that not only the Soup Kitchen, but a lot of social service agencies feel that it’s just kind of a forgotten cause at that point. Executive Director Becky Shilling Rodocker

They’ve served more people in January because the mild weather means they can get there.

There are plenty of jobs for volunteers to do.

They’ll be organizing the pantry. They’ll be helping serve. They’ll be cleaning up. They would help prepare in the kitchen; salads, desserts. Caitilin Rodocker, Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

They have five employees, yet they sometimes serve 200 to 300 people a day. So, they need helpers, at the very time of year when nobody thinks to offer.

Just because people tend to forget right after Christmas that we need help, we still need help, so we’re still here. Caitilin Rodocker, Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

The Soup Kitchen also has a free medical clinic open every Wednesday.

This agency, which is 100 percent community funded, needs monetary donations as much as it needs volunteers.